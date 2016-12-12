News: Infrastructure levy set for April start
By Tom Austen
Developers wanting to build houses and out of town retail projects in the Rotherham borough are set to pay a levy from April under a new scheme designed to raise an estimated £12m to support local infrastructure.
The Planning Act 2008 introduced the concept of the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) as a new means for authorities to seek developer contributions to help fund infrastructure and Rotherham Council has been consulting on how it could operate in the borough. Councils aren't obliged to introduce a levy but the CIL can, in the most part, replace Section 106 financial contributions and provide a more transparent way of raising money to help pay for the infrastructure required to deliver the Local Plan.
Some housebuilders and landowners have objected to the proposals. An independent examination has been held into the CIL Charging Schedule, which sets out the rates the Council proposes to charge qualifying development. The examiner concluded that the Council's proposals strike an appropriate balance between funding infrastructure via the levy and the potential effects on the economic viability of development in the Borough. Having passed examination, the Council can now progress to adopt and implement the Levy.
1 comments:
I'm sure we can rely wholly upon the integrity of Rotherham MBC to use the levy receipts in a responsible manner and ensure that the residents of the borough, oh sorry, I mean the council's "customers", receive the very best value for money we can - I'm sure the big fat salaried parasites won't receive yet another hike in income and I'm sure there won't be any junketing off to award ceremonies, or anything like that.
