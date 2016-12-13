News: Sheffield-Rotherham BRT North scheme officially launched





The Northern route of the scheme aims to improve the links between Rotherham and Sheffield passing Meadowhall, the Lower Don Valley and Templeborough. With buses running every ten minutes, it aims help to foster economic growth along the corridor by helping people access jobs and opportunities.



The new X1 Steel Link service, operated by First Bus, started using the route in September.



Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Transport Andrew Jones MP (pictured, left), said: "This new link between Sheffield and Rotherham will cut congestion, improve journeys, help create thousands of jobs and boost the regional economy.



"Up to two million passengers are expected to use it in its first year alone, this shows how vital good bus services are to our communities."



The main feature of the scheme is a £20m, alternative, all transport route which bypasses the congested M1 junction 34 South by providing a new section of highway beneath the Tinsley Viaduct.



In 2014, the scheme was facing the prospect of a 12 month delay and a near £8m cost increase due to "significant ground condition issues" at Tinsley.



Initially programmed to start running in September 2015, the bid included a high quality, limited stop bus service is to provide faster, more frequent connections through the Lower Don Valley, reducing the snarl ups which occur at the busy junction of the M1. It is also expected to help unlock the redevelopment potential of the area, which is being restricted by the traffic problems on the present road system.



Stephen Edwards, executive director at SYPTE (pictured, right), said: "BRT North is vital to meet local transport demands and support economic growth. The frequent connections and dedicated bus routes it offers between the centres of Rotherham and Sheffield is providing customers with flexibility, improved capacity and a high-quality, reliable public transport option."



Martin McKervey, partner at Nabarro LLP and lead board member for transport at the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership, added: "Sheffield City Region partners are working together to create a thriving, super-connected and successful economy and the opening of this vital new link under the motorway at Tinsley is further evidence of what we can achieve when we work together.



"This investment, which has taken 325,000 person hours in construction, will ease congestion on the M1, and provides infrastructure for a high quality, modern and reliable bus service. This road better connects key economic areas of Rotherham and Sheffield and is welcome news to businesses and residents across our city region. This gives a real boost to economic growth and jobs as part of our shared ambition to build a centre of economic excellence."



Delivered by South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE), Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and Sheffield City Council, funding has come from the Government, councils, the local enterprise partnership's Growing Place Fund and Local Growth Fund, and via the European Union's European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), local developers such as British Land, and the South Yorkshire Local Transport Plan.



When bidding for funding, backers stated that it will help to unlock 4,000 jobs in the Lower Don Valley. It should support schemes such as the Olympic Legacy Park, River Don District, the Outokumpu site and areas of Templeborough in Rotherham.



