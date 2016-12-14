News: Expansion at Kite Packaging
By Tom Austen
Fast growing packaging suppliers, Kite Packaging continues to invest and will bring new jobs to their UK-wide branch divisions - including Rotherham.
Since its formation as a start-up back in 2001, Kite Packaging has led the way in packaging innovation and has grown to become one of the UK's largest, nationally based suppliers of packaging with a turnover in excess of £50m.
The employee-owned firm is headquarted in Coventry and invested £1.5m in new premises at Aldwarke in 2013. Kite's Northern operation in Sheffield expanded into new premises due to a 50% growth in the number of employees. The 30,000 sq ft building of space was 10,000 more than the previous location.
Following another record year of sales growth Kite Packaging's e-commerce division, based in Coventry and several of their UK wide branches, is embarking on a program of significant investment in both infrastructure and people to drive the business even further in 2017.
Kite Packaging are leaders in the business to business e-commerce market and are also a major accounts service provider, supplying packaging materials to a broad range of customers across the UK, through their branch network.
Kite have acquiring neighbouring commercial property to its HQ to support their rapid expansion and plans for future growth. The focus of expansion is also happening across the group with Kite's UK-wide branch divisions also looking to expand. The 32 new roles are across a broad range of departments from their warehouse operation, IT, marketing, sales, customer service and credit control.
A spokesperson for Kite packaging, said: "Good businesses need good people in order to be successful and our philosophy of employee-ownership has attracted the best in the business. We have a clearly stated aim for growth, and the creation of 32 new jobs is an important part of our strategy. We are searching for bright, dynamic and hardworking people to join the e-commerce team in Coventry and our UK-wide branch divisions in Rotherham and Swindon to help us achieve that next level of success."
Kite's Rotherham branch is looking to recruit a buyer and in-the-box solutions specialist.
Kite Packaging website
Images: Kite Packaging
