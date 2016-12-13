News: MAGTEC on route to further growth
By Tom Austen
MAGTEC, one of the UK's leading manufacturers of electric drivetrains for single- and double-decker buses, has moved into new premises in Rotherham as it wins new orders to repower bus fleets across the UK and in Europe.
Founded in 1992, MAGTEC designs and manufactures electric drive systems and components for a wide range of applications including trucks, buses and military vehicles.
The UK's largest manufacturer of electric drive systems for commercial vehicles has relocated its Sheffield truck conversion facility to Templeborough in Rotherham, taking over the 16,000 sq ft unit previously home to expanding firm, Bluetree Design & Print.
The new facility at Bessemer Business Park incorporates MAGTEC vehicle workshops, fabrication facilities, a design and engineering function and a sales office. The site offers quick and easy access to the M1 and a high power capacity of 288 KVA.
MAGTEC has also taken on a second manufacturing site in Sheffield of 27,000 sq ft that will feature motor and transmission manufacturing facilities, alongside power electronics manufacturing and state-of-the-art testing facilities.
