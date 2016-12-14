News: Higgins explains South Yorkshire HS2 changes
By Tom Austen
Sir David Higgins, non-executive chair of High Speed Two (HS2) Ltd, has explained the reasons behind his proposed changes to the route of the HS2 line through South Yorkshire to a group of influential MPs.
The Transport Committee held a one-off evidence session about progress with HS2 and next steps after the Government gave a clear indication that the £55.7 billion project will reach the North and that it is minded to accept the recommendations from July as the Government's preferred option.
The new option proposes that HS2 services between London and Sheffield would take a spur off the new north-south high speed line and travel directly to the existing Sheffield Midland station using the existing railway line. Instead of travelling into a new station at Meadowhall, the HS2 line to Leeds would travel east of Rotherham following the M1 and M18 before heading through the Dearne Valley.
Sir David discussed issues faced on the route including station locations for Leeds and the East Midlands, adding: "Sheffield has been without a doubt the hardest of any solution because, the more and more work we did on the proposed Sheffield Meadowhall station, the more difficulties we found. It was a huge civil structure, 4km long, 25m up in the air, and 60m wide in places and so a lot of people came out and started criticising the size of the structure and the impact it would have on the environment and community. Also the more work we did on the traffic calculations, the more complicated the area became.
"Not only the local authority but the Sheffield business community - and Sheffield was the biggest market - consistently said that it didn't support at all, Sheffield Meadowhall, because it wasn't Sheffield city centre.
Having a ticket machine now in Rotherham station would be a great start to any improvements.
