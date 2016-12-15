News: Impelling expands with trio of appointments





The growing enterprise provides end to end support for the digital infrastructure of businesses and schools, encompassing everything from web development or IT support to wireless broadband provision and beyond.



Taking on the role of IT manager, Jamie Wilson is responsible for providing on-site support for schools, including network and server installation and maintenance, as well as sales and advising customers on the best products to meet their requirements.



Jamie previously worked at a Local Education Authority before starting his own IT support company, working within education and small to medium sized businesses.



Daniel and Tracey have joined the company as IT operatives, roles which involve regular IT visits to South Yorkshire schools to solve issues and provide technical support.



Tracey has worked in IT for 18 years, having held positions at local authorities, covering all aspects of ICT support in schools, whilst Daniel has achieved diplomas in Microsoft and CompTIA and has also worked as a history teacher.



Jamie who lives in Thurcroft (pictured, right), said: "I have always loved working with technology and have been working in IT support for the last 17 years. Impelling is a fantastic company and it's exciting to join at a time of growth and development.



"I am really enjoying working with Impelling, the team is great and I love the variety of work I see in my role as IT manager, no two days look the same."



Chris Foulstone, managing director of Impelling, added: "We are pleased to welcome Jamie, Daniel and Tracey to Impelling, between them they bring over 40 years of experience to the team.



"It's great to see the growth of our business and our team moving from strength-to-strength, meaning we can continue to provide our customers with an increased level of support. We are looking forward to seeing our new team members grow even further in their skills.



"Encouraging learning with the help of technology, Impelling Education combines our knowledge of the business IT sector with a skilled and friendly team who have years of experience supporting schools across South Yorkshire."



Drawing on his technical expertise and knowledge, Chris pioneered an idea to bring the superfast broadband speeds enjoyed in many areas of South Yorkshire to Treeton and launched Bliss Internet in 2015.



Rotherham web development and IT company, Impelling Solutions Ltd, has strengthened its team with the appointment of three new members of staff.