News: Sports Direct target former Rotherham B&Q
By Tom Austen
British retailing group, Sports Direct is eyeing up a massive retail unit in Rotherham, vacated by B&Q earlier this year, for a number of new stores - if planning permission can be secured.
The 51,000 sq ft mini-warehouse is part of the £6m Northfields Retail Park developed by Henry Boot on brownfield land close to the established Parkgate Shopping retail park.
Having only opened in 2009 after relocating from nearby Thornhill, B&Q closed in June 2016 under plans by the owner, Kingfisher plc to "transform its offer" to customers. The store at Cortonwood in Rotherham remains open.
With agents brought in to extinguish the B&Q leases as quickly and efficiently as possible, a planning application was submitted earlier this year for the change of use of the building from bulky retail to a flexible use within retail, plus a health and fitness club, or a car showroom.
Planning consultants working for Sports Direct have also met with council planners to determine whether the empty building can be redeveloped into units that they would like to see house a Sports Direct store, one for high end fashion subsidiary, Flannels, and two speculative units with mezzanine floors.
The company's own health and fitness club business could also move to the site in a unit created by enclosing the sides of the former covered garden centre.
