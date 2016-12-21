News: £1m Rother Valley road improvement plan
By Tom Austen
Plans are being progressed for £1.2m of transport improvements to support the proposed £37m leisure development adjacent to Rother Valley Country Park in Rotherham.
A planning application has recently been submitted by Gulliver's, the operators of theme parks in Warrington, Matlock Bath and Milton Keynes. Gulliver's Valley will be the first of their sites in the UK to encompass all their major family entertainment elements in one location with new attractions exclusive to Rotherham.
A number of comments on the application discuss the potential impact on the surrounding road network.
A highway scheme is being developed by Rotherham Council and funding is being sought. It includes improvements to four existing junctions on the A618 and A57 network with traffic lights and extra lanes.
The overall site is approximately 98 hectares in area comprising the northern part of the Rother Valley Country Park known as Pit House West. 215,000 sq ft of buildings are proposed at Gulliver's Valley, including: Main Street featuring an indoor, year round attraction including a splash zone, interactive play areas and NERF zone; five key ride areas providing over 40 rides and attractions; three hotels; themed holiday lodges, themed leisure facilities; and a spa and fitness centre.
Also in the area, developer, Network Space is looking to expand its successful Vector 31 commercial development at Waleswood which already includes two phases and totals 164,260 sq ft of industrial/warehouse units.
Council officers believe that job creation linked to Gulliver's Valley and Vector 31 is estimated at up to 850 new jobs.
Gulliver's could create create around 400 jobs. The Vector 31 Business Park is committed to significant expansion that is expected to result in new jobs (estimated at between 350 and 600).
A £759,000 bid has been submitted to use unspent money via the Sheffield City Region Combined Authority (CA).
Phase 1 works would need to be carried out by the end of March. Any further and later works in the area would have to be the subject of a further bid, or funded by other sources. The Council's cabinet is being asked to approve the use of £384,000 for Phase 2 from the £10m allocation for Highway Improvement Works, approved as part of the Capital Strategy.
Images: Google Maps
Images: Google Maps
