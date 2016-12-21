News: Trade visit to Nikken
By Tom Austen
Nikken Kosakusho Europe recently welcomed trade experts based around the world to its £4m development on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
With European headquarters on the Barbot Hall Industrial Estate, Nikken enjoys a global dominance of the rotary table technology market and supply manufacturers operating in the aerospace, defence, motorsport, automotive and medical sectors.
In 2015 it opened a new demonstration and customer support centre - the Nikken Innovation Centre Europe - packed with advanced equipment to help companies become more competitive by increasing production rates and quality while reducing costs.
Department of International Trade (DIT) postholders from around the globe were taken to the site by the Inward Investment team at the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).
Formerly known as UKTI, the department is responsible for promoting British trade across the world including providing operational support for exports and facilitating inward and outward investment.
The Sheffield City Region LEP Investment team works in partnership with nine local authority investment teams on inward investment and expansion projects providing support with initial research, property and skills.
The visitors met Nikken group MD Tony Bowkett and heard the benefits of having a base in the region. The development is Nikken's first research and development facility outside Japan and complements facilities at the neighbouring University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC).
Tony Bowkett, group managing director at Nikken Kosakusho Europe, said: "It was a pleasure to discuss the future of UK trade within Europe, and despite the recent uncertainty caused by the Brexit referendum result, how the future of high technology research and development is flourishing here on the Advanced Manufacturing Park."
A total of £4m has been invested in the new development and the company plans to invest a further £3m on a second phase of development by the middle of 2017.
