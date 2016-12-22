News: Judgement in devolution legal challenge

</div>

Images: SCR LEP

Lawyers for the county council said that: the consultation made no reference to other potential options for devolution for the region; made no reference that Chesterfield and Bassetlaw would become constituent councils in the new Combined Authority, and could be required to relinquish further powers to it or to its Mayor; that Derbyshire county council did not have significant input into the discussions; and that the consultants carrying out research were not independent.Mr Justice Housley stated: "I have concluded that there should have been a question asking whether Chesterfield BC should be part of the SCR CA. Without it the consultation did not achieve its statutory purpose under s113. That conclusion is based on the arguments before me."I am not minded at present to quash the consultation since the Secretary of State might decide that he can sustain the lawfulness of the consultation by different reasoning based on all the material he considers. He might decide that only a part of the consultation need to be done again; it is not the whole of the consultation which is unlawful. I will hear counsel however on the appropriate terms of order, including whether there should in fact be a quashing order or declaration on that point."I have not accepted the other grounds of challenge."Cllr. Anne Western, leader of Derbyshire County Council, said: "The people of Chesterfield knew this consultation was unfair and misleading and this High Court judgment confirms that."When the county council asked the question Sheffield City Region failed to ask - whether Chesterfield should join Sheffield - more than 7,500 people responded to our online poll (opens in a new window) or filled in postcards in libraries and more than 92% opposed the plans."Taking action in the High Court was the last thing we wanted to do but unfortunately we were left with no other option to help us defend the right of local people to have their say on something so important."This is a victory for fairness and common sense and for the thousands of local people who - despite not being able to answer the question they wanted to in the official consultation - spoke up and made their views known loudly and clearly."A spokesperson for Sheffield City Region Combined Authority said: "This judgement confirms that our extensive and wide-ranging consultation will not be quashed. The judgement raised the need to carry out further consultation to address the proposed governance changes in Chesterfield. We will now take some time to consider the judgement and our next steps. We will make further public statements once we have had the opportunity to do this."The draft order that would enable a new mayor to be elected next year was put before Parliament in July but it hasn't got much further. The Secretary of State hoped it would go before Parliament again in mid-December with final steps concluding by the end of January 2017.If further consultation is required, the process would be delayed by two months.