News: Women in Business celebrate
By Tom Austen
Winning business women who scooped major awards in 2016 inspired all at a festive event staged by Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber's Women in Business working group.
Supported by the chamber, the group meet regularly to come up with ideas and opportunities for creative, inspiring and interactive ways for women to network, learn, signpost and share with each other.
Lisa Pogson, the first female president of the Chamber (pictured, back row, right), told the group's annual Christmas lunch it was a privilege to be with so many outstanding women.
She said: "Really inspirational young leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals, who also happen to be caring women, are all shaping the success of this region and many are with us today. I am so very proud to lead them."
Advertisement
Over 70 attended the event at Whitley Hall, a record for the annual event. They included Michelle Bailey, of Active Response Security, 2016 BR Awards Business Person of the Year, Sheffield City Region's renowned supporter of young entrepreneurs Jill White, WIB Athena Awards recipient, and Rotherham's Lord Mayor, Cllr Lyndsay Pitchley.
Leaders of the Chamber's charity of the year, New Life Foundation for disabled children, were presented with £317 from the day's raffle. WIB's Christmas charity, Sara's Flowers and Teas, gratefully received donations of gifts, warm clothes and sleeping bags and Food in Crisis Rotherham received food donations which will be handed to homeless local people over the festive season.
Forthcoming WIB events include Women, Work & Motherhood at Grimm & Co in Rotherham town centre, on January 31, 5pm, when former High Sheriff Julie Kenny CBE and other successful women will be accompanied by a son or daughter and enter into an honest dialogue about the reality of being the child of a career mother.
Women In Business website
Images: WIB
Supported by the chamber, the group meet regularly to come up with ideas and opportunities for creative, inspiring and interactive ways for women to network, learn, signpost and share with each other.
Lisa Pogson, the first female president of the Chamber (pictured, back row, right), told the group's annual Christmas lunch it was a privilege to be with so many outstanding women.
She said: "Really inspirational young leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals, who also happen to be caring women, are all shaping the success of this region and many are with us today. I am so very proud to lead them."
Advertisement
Over 70 attended the event at Whitley Hall, a record for the annual event. They included Michelle Bailey, of Active Response Security, 2016 BR Awards Business Person of the Year, Sheffield City Region's renowned supporter of young entrepreneurs Jill White, WIB Athena Awards recipient, and Rotherham's Lord Mayor, Cllr Lyndsay Pitchley.
Leaders of the Chamber's charity of the year, New Life Foundation for disabled children, were presented with £317 from the day's raffle. WIB's Christmas charity, Sara's Flowers and Teas, gratefully received donations of gifts, warm clothes and sleeping bags and Food in Crisis Rotherham received food donations which will be handed to homeless local people over the festive season.
Forthcoming WIB events include Women, Work & Motherhood at Grimm & Co in Rotherham town centre, on January 31, 5pm, when former High Sheriff Julie Kenny CBE and other successful women will be accompanied by a son or daughter and enter into an honest dialogue about the reality of being the child of a career mother.
Women In Business website
Images: WIB
0 comments:
Post a Comment