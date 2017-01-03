News: HS2 Ltd's Rotherham information events





As the Government is minded to approve a new proposed route between Birmingham and Leeds, consultation is taking place before a final decision is made later this year.



The information events are scheduled for:



- Aston on February 8, 12pm - 8pm at the Best Western Plus Aston Hall Hotel

- Bramley on February 9, 12pm - 8pm at the Best Western Consort Hotel

- Mexborough on February 10, 12pm - 8pm at the Best Western Plus Pastures Hotel



The 2016 route of the HS2 line East of Rotherham would enter the borough at Woodhall Services as it follows the line of the M1. It would then switch to follow the route of the M18 motorway before heading out of the borough on a curve through the Dearne Valley. In Rotherham, it would affect Wales, Aston, Ulley, Brampton-en-le–Morthen, Thurcroft, Bramley, Ravenfield and Hooton Roberts.



The events will enable residents to talk to the HS2 project team about the proposed property schemes and the changes.



The consultation closes on March 9.



Rothbiz reported in November on the environmental impact of HS2 in Rotherham.



The use of high embankments and viaducts as trains between London and Leeds travel at over 223 mph, are set to cause issues for areas such as Aston, Brampton-en-le–Morthen and Thurcroft.



As the route diverges from the M1 near Aston it will fragment "attractive rolling countryside, with three high viaducts in particular cutting across the topography and causing loss of distinctive valley side woodland. The landscape character and designed landscape features around Aston would be affected as would the views of some of its residents."



A 430m long, 27m high viaduct is proposed over a tributary of Pigeon Brook and the A57 Aston bypass. The A57 would be realigned to pass under the viaduct as would the B6067 (Worksop Road).



A series of long, high embankments and viaducts will also be used to take the route over the M1/M18 junction.



MPs John Healey and Kevin Barron have written to HS2 chairman Sir David Higgins, demanding a location in Bramley for an information event, rather than Thurcroft. They have suggested the event should take place at the Bill Chafer youth centre on Flash Lane.



John said: "Holding a consultation event for Bramley in Thurcroft – three miles away – is totally unacceptable.



"This adds to the impression that HS2 will run roughshod over people's real concerns about what will happen to the villages they live in and care deeply about."



Kevin, added: "It shows HS2's lack of knowledge and up-to-date information about the local area. This is why we asked HS2 to work with our local councils to examine the detail of the proposed route."



The MPs tell the HS2 chairman in their letter: "It is vital that residents feel they have had the chance to ask questions and have their say.



"The consultation events must be local and must be easily accessible, including for people who don't drive or have mobility problems."



The use of high embankments and viaducts as trains between London and Leeds travel at over 223 mph, are set to cause issues for areas such as Aston, Brampton-en-le–Morthen and Thurcroft.As the route diverges from the M1 near Aston it will fragment "attractive rolling countryside, with three high viaducts in particular cutting across the topography and causing loss of distinctive valley side woodland. The landscape character and designed landscape features around Aston would be affected as would the views of some of its residents."A 430m long, 27m high viaduct is proposed over a tributary of Pigeon Brook and the A57 Aston bypass. The A57 would be realigned to pass under the viaduct as would the B6067 (Worksop Road).A series of long, high embankments and viaducts will also be used to take the route over the M1/M18 junction.MPs John Healey and Kevin Barron have written to HS2 chairman Sir David Higgins, demanding a location in Bramley for an information event, rather than Thurcroft. They have suggested the event should take place at the Bill Chafer youth centre on Flash Lane.John said: "Holding a consultation event for Bramley in Thurcroft – three miles away – is totally unacceptable."This adds to the impression that HS2 will run roughshod over people's real concerns about what will happen to the villages they live in and care deeply about."Kevin, added: "It shows HS2's lack of knowledge and up-to-date information about the local area. This is why we asked HS2 to work with our local councils to examine the detail of the proposed route."The MPs tell the HS2 chairman in their letter: "It is vital that residents feel they have had the chance to ask questions and have their say."The consultation events must be local and must be easily accessible, including for people who don't drive or have mobility problems."

HS2 Ltd has arranged a number of events for residents to find out more about the high speed rail project and how it will affect the Rotherham area.