News: Government backing for Rotherham town centre housing plans
By Tom Austen
The first of a potential 2,000 new homes in Rotherham town centre have secured backing from the Government's £1.2 billion Starter Homes Land Fund.
Rotherham Council has been developing proposals to kickstart housing construction in the town centre where financial viability is an issue for the private sector due to site constraints and values.
Across the country, thousands of new homes backed with financial support will help more first time buyers into home ownership. They will be built exclusively for first-time buyers between 23 and 40 years old at a discount of at least 20% below market value.
Rotherham Council has been named in the first wave of 30 local authority partnerships – selected on the basis of their potential for early delivery.
Rothbiz reported in November that 12 sites in the town centre have been identified that could deliver 1,000 homes in the next few years and Council-owned brownfield sites have been identified for starter homes developments. Sketchbook plans are being drawn up by design architects, Coda.
