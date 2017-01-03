Tuesday, January 3, 2017

News: Government backing for Rotherham town centre housing plans

By

The first of a potential 2,000 new homes in Rotherham town centre have secured backing from the Government's £1.2 billion Starter Homes Land Fund.

Rotherham Council has been developing proposals to kickstart housing construction in the town centre where financial viability is an issue for the private sector due to site constraints and values.

Across the country, thousands of new homes backed with financial support will help more first time buyers into home ownership. They will be built exclusively for first-time buyers between 23 and 40 years old at a discount of at least 20% below market value.

Rotherham Council has been named in the first wave of 30 local authority partnerships – selected on the basis of their potential for early delivery.

Rothbiz reported in November that 12 sites in the town centre have been identified that could deliver 1,000 homes in the next few years and Council-owned brownfield sites have been identified for starter homes developments. Sketchbook plans are being drawn up by design architects, Coda.

Advertisement

A development model is to be established which could see houses delivered by the Council, direct by a developer or through the establishment of a housing company.

The Government expects that the first places will begin construction later this year along with sites supported by the Homes and Communities Agency. Starter Homes are price-capped at £250,000 outside Greater London. The average house price in Rotherham is £130,000.

Housing Minister Gavin Barwell, said: "This government is committed to building Starter Homes to help young first time buyers get on the housing ladder.

"This first wave of partnerships shows the strong local interest to build thousands of Starter Homes on hundreds of brownfield sites in the coming years. One in three councils has expressed an interest to work with us so far."

In Rotherham, sites include the long-vacant Henley's Garage site of a former garage and car showroom on Wellgate where planning permission has previously been granted for 180 apartments.

Millfold House and surrounding properties on Westgate could make way for 116 units and the site of the former Sheffield Road swimming baths has the potential for 158 units.

A Council bid for funding to create a "Garden Village" on the controversial former greenfield site at Bassingthorpe Farm has been knocked back.

Images: Google Maps


posted at 7:54 AM
Labels: , , , , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Sponsored by:
Supported by:
More news...

  © Blogger template Newspaper III by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008

Back to TOP  