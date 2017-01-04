News: Multimillion pound property deals for Harworth
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based developer Harworth Group plc, one of the largest property and regeneration companies across the North of England and the Midlands, has made a £13.5m acquisition and a £22.5m disposal over the festive period.
A specialist in brownfield regeneration, Harworth is based close to its own flagship development at Waverley. Its extensive portfolio consists of a total of around 22,000 acres across 140 sites. Harworth Group plc was created through the complex restructure of what was UK Coal.
Harworth has completed the freehold sale of 43.71 acres at its flagship Logistics North development in Bolton to a leading company for a gross purchase price of £22.5m.
The largest industrial development under construction in the North West of England includes four million sq ft of employment space across 250 acres. Since receiving outline planning consent in December 2013, 1.5 million sq ft of employment development has been completed or is under construction.
