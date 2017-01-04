News: Multimillion pound property deals for Harworth

</div>

Images: Harworth

The deal is the sixth at Logistics North, following freehold land sales to Aldi, MBDA, Joy Global and Exeter Property Group and Harworth's forward funding agreement with M&G to build two large commercial units on their behalf.Owen Michaelson, CEO at Harworth Group plc, said: "With its excellent accessibility, Logistics North has established itself as one of the North of England's leading distribution locations. We are delighted to welcome this leading company to Logistics North as the benefits of the remediation and masterplanning undertaken previously continue to yield results for both Harworth and the site's occupiers."As part of its strategy to strengthen its income portfolio and expand further its presence in the North West, Harworth has acquired Four Oaks Business Park in Preston, Lancashire for £13.5m.The site extends across 19.4 acres with 428,800 sq ft of built logistics warehousing space. There are further asset management and development opportunities, including 0.5 acres of potential development land for roadside uses, that Harworth will look to capture.On this deal, Michaelson, said: "The acquisition of the well-located Four Oaks Business Park continues the process of increasing and improving the quality of our recurring income base whilst also providing a blend of asset management and development opportunities to generate future value. This is Harworth's fourth major purchase of 2016 and reinforces our objective of replenishing our portfolio with new sites in the regions in which we already operate."The acquisition was wholly funded through existing cash reserves. It its interim results for the half year ended 30 June 2016, the group reported that revenue from operations rose to £17.4m compared to £4.2m in the first half of 2015. This was largely as a result of forward funding at its Logistics North development. Profit before tax was £7.4m.