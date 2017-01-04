News: Expert Web expands management team
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based digital agency, Expert Web has welcomed Mark Hannigan as head of sales and marketing.
Mark has joined the Bramley enterprise to support the business with its on-going sales and marketing strategy, tasked with pushing brand awareness throughout the region Mark will continue to be seen at many events.
The new position has been created as a dual role where he splits his time as marketing manager at Doncaster-based Expert Print. Expert Print is one of the region's leading commercial printers offering a range of services for a complete print solution.
Advertisement
Mark has a wealth of both print and marketing experience. During his career Mark ran a Rotherham based printing firm before moving on to join Garnett Dickinson and The Rotherham Advertiser. Following he ran his own digital marketing agency before working as operations manager for Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber over the last four years.
Chris Harpin, managing director at Expert Web, said: "We are delighted to recruit Mark to our team where he will add valuable experience in providing a full marketing strategy and allowing both arms of the business to expand and grow. I was sorry to hear that he was leaving the chamber as I had been fortunate to work with him on many of his town commitments.
"Adding Mark to our management team is an important step forward as we continue to strive to be the agency of choice throughout the City region and beyond."
Expert Web website
Images: Expert Web
Mark has joined the Bramley enterprise to support the business with its on-going sales and marketing strategy, tasked with pushing brand awareness throughout the region Mark will continue to be seen at many events.
The new position has been created as a dual role where he splits his time as marketing manager at Doncaster-based Expert Print. Expert Print is one of the region's leading commercial printers offering a range of services for a complete print solution.
Advertisement
Mark has a wealth of both print and marketing experience. During his career Mark ran a Rotherham based printing firm before moving on to join Garnett Dickinson and The Rotherham Advertiser. Following he ran his own digital marketing agency before working as operations manager for Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber over the last four years.
Chris Harpin, managing director at Expert Web, said: "We are delighted to recruit Mark to our team where he will add valuable experience in providing a full marketing strategy and allowing both arms of the business to expand and grow. I was sorry to hear that he was leaving the chamber as I had been fortunate to work with him on many of his town commitments.
"Adding Mark to our management team is an important step forward as we continue to strive to be the agency of choice throughout the City region and beyond."
Expert Web website
Images: Expert Web
0 comments:
Post a Comment