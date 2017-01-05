News: Paddy Power appeal against planning refusal

</div>

Images: LSH

The Council's decision states: "There are ten betting shops and three other gambling establishments in the town centre, among them, six betting shops and one gambling establishment are on the prime shopping streets. Although they only occupy approximately 5% of the units on prime shopping streets, they are within 100m radius of the application site with a bingo hall at Corporation Street being the furthest away which is within 200m radius of the application site."With this in mind, it is considered a further betting shop provision within Rotherham town centre, particularly in this prominent location on prime shopping streets, will contribute towards a clustering effect which will adversely affect the viability and vitality of the town centre."With a premises licence for the proposed betting shop already granted, an appeal was lodged against the refusal. An independent planning inspector set to hear both sides later this month.Planning policy officers at Rotherham Council have also raised issues on the perceived negative impact of betting shops. The decision adds: "While it is recognised that betting shops are engaged in legitimate activities, it is considered that the nature of the proposed use has a specific target customer group in terms of age and interest, as which it would not enhance the town centre appeal as a family friendly destination or broaden the appeal of the town centre offer."It is considered that the increasing availability to access gambling venues would encourage gambling behaviours and in turn, associate with risk to health inequalities."The bookmakers, which would employ six people in Rotherham, point to recent successful appeals in Basingstoke and Leytonstone where the inspector concluded that betting shops in those cases would not affect the viability and vitality of the relevant town centres.In correspondence with the Council, consultants for Paddy Power also add that bringing an long-vacant unit back into use should outweigh the loss of a retail unit and that the current number of betting shops in the town centre has not reached over supply or saturation.The hearing statement for Paddy Power states that the proposal would take up the percentage of units in prime shopping streets in Rotherham from 3.7% to 4.5% which they consider to be "a very small proportion of the prime shopping streets offer, as such, based on this alone, it cannot be said that there is currently a concentration or cluster of betting shops or that there would be as a result of the proposal."