News: Paddy Power appeal against planning refusal
By Tom Austen
International multichannel betting and gaming group, Paddy Power has lodged an appeal after Rotherham Council refused plans for a new betting shop in the town centre.
Rothbiz reported last year that the Irish group, which merged with Betfair in 2016, was planning to take the former Greggs unit in The Old Town Hall - empty now for two years - but the local authority refused permission for the operation, stating that another betting shop would harm the character and function of the town centre.
The plans, put together by consultants at Planning Potential, involve the subdivision of the 1,450 sq ft ground floor unit into two separate units - the bookmaker taking the prominent corner unit and the second to be brought back on the market.
The unit was last used by Greggs but has been empty since November 2014. The Old Town Hall is a listed building and Paddy Power is proposing not to use its standard illuminated signage but instead use a heritage style approach to fit in with the surrounding conservation area.
Betting and payday loan shops were moved into the "sui generis" category of use classes, meaning that a planning application is necessary before a building can be converted into those uses.
The application made the case that Paddy Power betting shops operate in the same way as A1 retail shops, often attracting more footfall, and add that visitors to their shops will use other shops and facilities in town.
The plans concluded: "The proposals will bring back into use a long standing vacant unit which in its current form detracts from the wider street scene and aesthetic quality of the Grade II listed building.
"Supporting evidence suggests that the introduction of a Paddy Power at this location would generate high levels of footfall, linked trips to existing businesses that make up the local shopping frontage."
However, the Council refused the application without it going to the planning board using delegated powers.
