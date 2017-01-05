News: Rotherham Titans chief exec on resurrecting Bradford Bulls
By Tom Austen
Richard Lamb, chief executive of Rotherham Titans is again showing interested in taking on the challenge of resurrecting the Bradford Bulls rugby league team.
Last year, the borough's rugby union club appointed a new CEO with a three-year plan. CEO and investor, Richard Lamb owns the Lucid Group, a London-based group which includes a digital and print design agency and whose hospitality arm works with the sports governing body, the RFU, and was official hospitality partner of Rugby League World Cup 2013.
A former student at the University of Sheffield, Lamb has previously come close to taking ownership of London Welsh and the Bradford Bulls.
With the former four-time Super League champions placed in liquidation this week, after going into administration for the third time in November, Lamb has indicated that he is interested in heading up a rescue bid for the Bulls.
Speaking on Sky Sports News HQ, Richard Lamb, said: "We've got to very quickly build a team around myself and a couple of others who have got experience in rugby league, which we are doing.
"Then hopefully we put together a compelling view to the RFL that we are fit people to take over the club going forward."
The RFL, the national governing body for rugby league in the UK, has already offered a place in the Kingstone Press Championship to any new club in Bradford and that such a club start the 2017 season on minus twelve points.
Lamb added: "I think you can compete in the Championship. It's going to be tough - 12 points is effectively six games so you are going to have to look at winning over half the games and there's a lot of good teams.
"It will be tough but you can pull a squad together that can compete. I wouldn't lie to anyone and say it's going to be easy."
Rotherham Titans website
Images: RFL
