News: AMP Technology Centre sale moves nearer
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council's potential £7m acquisition of the AMP Technology Centre would secure local ownership and control of the incubation space and deliver a long term economic asset for the Sheffield city region.
Rothbiz revealed first that the authority was looking to purchase the building that provides incubation space on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
Initially developed by Yorkshire Forward, the AMP Technology Centre is now operated by Creative Space Management on behalf of the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA). The centre has been designed to accommodate a range of manufacturing-related activities, from fledgling engineering and technology companies, to University spin-offs and subsidiaries of established companies.
A report to council commissioners explains that the owners - the Government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has decided to sell the national assest "as it does not align with their core business" and has tasked the HCA to carry this out.
The council is in a position to buy the building as a member of the steering group and with access to unspent money via the Sheffield City Region Combined Authority (CA).
HCA and BEIS want the AMP Technology Centre to continue to operate to deliver the AMP vision and as such will not look to dispose of the asset on the open market, but will consider proposals from members of the AMPTC Steering Group. The desire is for any sale / disposal to be completed during the 2106/17 financial year.
The only other member of the steering group who could take the building on is the University of Sheffield which operates a number of advanced manufacturing research centres on the AMP.
Advertisement
Rothbiz revealed first that the authority was looking to purchase the building that provides incubation space on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
Initially developed by Yorkshire Forward, the AMP Technology Centre is now operated by Creative Space Management on behalf of the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA). The centre has been designed to accommodate a range of manufacturing-related activities, from fledgling engineering and technology companies, to University spin-offs and subsidiaries of established companies.
A report to council commissioners explains that the owners - the Government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has decided to sell the national assest "as it does not align with their core business" and has tasked the HCA to carry this out.
The council is in a position to buy the building as a member of the steering group and with access to unspent money via the Sheffield City Region Combined Authority (CA).
HCA and BEIS want the AMP Technology Centre to continue to operate to deliver the AMP vision and as such will not look to dispose of the asset on the open market, but will consider proposals from members of the AMPTC Steering Group. The desire is for any sale / disposal to be completed during the 2106/17 financial year.
The only other member of the steering group who could take the building on is the University of Sheffield which operates a number of advanced manufacturing research centres on the AMP.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment