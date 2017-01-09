News: Opening date for new Rotherham Aldi
By Tom Austen
Aldi, Britain's fastest growing grocer, is set to open its newest Rotherham store later this month.
Planning permission was secured in 2014 for a 10,700 sq ft store on land previously occupied by lighting and conservatory retail units on Bawtry Road at Bramley.
The new store was expected to open in 2016, creating 40 jobs.
The German retailer has now unveiled the opening date of January 19.
The planning permission for the store has been updated and modified a number of times - including changes to the elevations and signage, expanding delivery and opening hours, and an increase in size to 11,800 sq ft.
