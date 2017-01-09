News: Opening date for new Rotherham Aldi





The new store was expected to open in 2016, creating 40 jobs.



The German retailer has now unveiled the opening date of January 19.



The planning permission for the store has been updated and modified a number of times - including changes to the elevations and signage, expanding delivery and opening hours, and an increase in size to 11,800 sq ft.



Advertisement </div>

With the site cleared and amended proposals granted in 2015 and 2016, building work commenced on site where access to the supermarket will be from Main Street and Cross Street.



Free parking is available for 1.5 hours for non customers as well as customers (reduced from an initial two hours to ensure that it is not congested or near full capacity).



The latest Aldi store to open in Rotherham was at Gate Park - the retail development on the site of the former car showroom on Great Eastern Way in Parkgate. Plans have been updated for proposed new Aldi stores in



Aldi will open its 700th UK store in February and is recruiting 4,000 new permanent employees across stores and warehouses over 2017 as it looks to open around 70 new shops this year. By 2022, Aldi plans on opening 1,000 stores in the UK.



Aldi website



Images: Aldi With the site cleared and amended proposals granted in 2015 and 2016, building work commenced on site where access to the supermarket will be from Main Street and Cross Street.Free parking is available for 1.5 hours for non customers as well as customers (reduced from an initial two hours to ensure that it is not congested or near full capacity).The latest Aldi store to open in Rotherham was at Gate Park - the retail development on the site of the former car showroom on Great Eastern Way in Parkgate. Plans have been updated for proposed new Aldi stores in Maltby and Fence. Aldi will open its 700th UK store in February and is recruiting 4,000 new permanent employees across stores and warehouses over 2017 as it looks to open around 70 new shops this year. By 2022, Aldi plans on opening 1,000 stores in the UK.



The new store was expected to open in 2016, creating 40 jobs.The German retailer has now unveiled the opening date of January 19.The planning permission for the store has been updated and modified a number of times - including changes to the elevations and signage, expanding delivery and opening hours, and an increase in size to 11,800 sq ft.

Aldi, Britain's fastest growing grocer, is set to open its newest Rotherham store later this month.Planning permission was secured in 2014 for a 10,700 sq ft store on land previously occupied by lighting and conservatory retail units on Bawtry Road at Bramley.