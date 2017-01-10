News: Yorkshire Windows ceases trading
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based manufacturer and installer, Yorkshire Windows, has ceased trading according to reports.
The Hellaby firm, which had a turnover of £9.5m, said that it had been hit by late payments in the commercial sector and that all 84 employees had been served notice of redundancy.
Established in 1980 by Mike Yarlett the company became established as the region's leading home improvements company. It manufactures and installs market-leading double glazed windows, doors, conservatories, orangeries, roofline products, garage doors and composite doors.
A spokesperson told The Star: "The company's high standards have been recognised through the joint awards of the Which? Trusted Trade and Secured By Design certifications, which independently validate the integrity of the company as a reputable business.
"In recent years, however, as well as being an extremely well known and respected name in the retail sector, Yorkshire Windows has also expanded its work in the commercial sector and it has been the pressure of late and even non-payment of debt from clients in that area of the business that has forced the company to cease trading."
The company has showrooms in Wickersley and Sheffield.
As well as providing the domestic sector, Yorkshire Windows, supplied house builders and local authorities. It enjoyed strong sales in Sheffield and Rotherham thanks to the Government's Decent Homes revamp scheme. Its products were fitted in 20,000 homes in Sheffield and 50% of Rotherham council houses.
A decision to invest over £2m in a new production line at its Hellaby factory coincided with the economic downturn and the company was hit by significantly reduced margins.
Turnover at YWC Group and subsidiaries had halved from £22m a few years earlier to £11m in 2014. The loss of sales volume, managing change and charges associated with new finance arrangements led to losses of £700,000 for 2014.
For the year ending 2015, YWC Group's turnover had reduced to £9.5m with profits posted of £65,000 as the company covered its overheads by being more selective about contracts for the supply of manufactured products and installation.
Yorkshire Windows founder Mike Yarlett is synonymous with the rise of the borough's rugby team, Rotherham Titans, playing his part on the pitch and as a benefactor.
