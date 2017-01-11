News: Partner sought for Rotherham Post Office

</div>

Images: Google Maps

Roger Gale, sales and trade marketing director at Post Office, said: "We're committed to maintaining the Post Office's special place on the high street and the changes we are making underpin our continued commitment to give communities in every part of the country access to essential services."The Post Office's network of more than 11,600 branches is easily the largest in the UK, with 17 million customer visits a week. The vast majority of these branches are run with partners, and in the locations announced today we believe this will also be a more sustainable approach for the long term. With consumer habits changing, and the high cost of maintaining premises in prime high street locations, franchising helps us to keep services where our customers want and need them."We will take time to identify the right partners over the coming months and all proposals will be subject to local consultation."Post Office has a strong record of supporting people through change and we will be keeping affected staff fully informed as we develop our plans."By franchising the Crown Post Offices to local businesses, the Communication Workers Union has estimated that 300 jobs will be lost nationwide.Sarah Champion, MP for Rotherham, said: "The Government has made the announcement of closures before even responded to a consultation it held on the Post Office last year which is totally unacceptable."The Crown Post Office in Rotherham provides vital services like passport renewal and driving licence verification, which will be difficult for to people to access elsewhere."Rotherham deserves better. The closures can only be seen as a systematic attack on our local services at a time Government should be investing in our infrastructure, not stripping it away."