News: Partner sought for Rotherham Post Office
By Tom Austen
Rotherham's central Post Office in the town centre has been named in the latest list of Crown branches at risk of closure.
Post Office confirmed that it would be seeking partners for 37 of its directly managed branches as part of its efforts to secure its services in communities around the UK for the long term. This is in addition to 93 previously announced during the course of the last calendar year, nearly half of which have now successfully relocated into retail stores.
A partner is now being sought for the branch on Bridgegate in the town centre. If none can be found, the branch could close.
A second Post Offices on Wellgate is not part of the Crown network and offers less services.
The Bridgegate branch has been modernised in recent years with the addition of self-service machines and retail space for WH Smith stationery.
Rothbiz reported in October on the partnership between Heron Foods and Post Office which ensured that a branch remains in Dinnington.
Advertisement
Post Office confirmed that it would be seeking partners for 37 of its directly managed branches as part of its efforts to secure its services in communities around the UK for the long term. This is in addition to 93 previously announced during the course of the last calendar year, nearly half of which have now successfully relocated into retail stores.
A partner is now being sought for the branch on Bridgegate in the town centre. If none can be found, the branch could close.
A second Post Offices on Wellgate is not part of the Crown network and offers less services.
The Bridgegate branch has been modernised in recent years with the addition of self-service machines and retail space for WH Smith stationery.
Rothbiz reported in October on the partnership between Heron Foods and Post Office which ensured that a branch remains in Dinnington.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment