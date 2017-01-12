News: Council considers compromise over rejected market plan
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council is open to discussions with the new owners of The Old Town Hall having rejected proposals for a market in the prominent town centre building.
Rothbiz revealed plans put forward by the privately owned investment firm, FCFM Group Ltd, to build 11 permanent market stalls within the Old Town Hall which would be let on a commercial basis.
Having acquired the property at auction, the owners have invested in redecoration of communal areas, much needed maintenance, unit upgrades, resurfacing and jet washing of the central arcade, new lighting and new signage.
The market proposal was knocked back this week with Commissioner Kenny supporting officers recommendations that the plans be refused.
A Council policy delegates authority to the market service to licence, or if necessary, prevent through legal action, any rival market within a six and two third mile radius of any market already operated by the service.
The market service raised concerns that a second permanent market in the town centre could have an adverse effect on both the retention of existing businesses and the attraction of new businesses to the Centenary Market Hall.
