News: Druro UK expands with acquisition
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Duro UK, a leading supplier of synthetic diamond tools and power tool accessories, has acquired a company based in Wales as it looks to expand its customer base.
Duro has its UK head office in Dinnington alongside sister company Yokota UK, and offices and warehousing in Antwerp, Belgium. Focusing on cutting, grinding, drilling and breaking tools for construction materials, the growing firm specialises in diamond, abrasive, carbide and steel based tools.
The firm has completed the acquisition of Pegasus UK and Pegasus Industrial Products for an undisclosed sum. Funding to support the transaction has been structured by the Royal Bank of Scotland's corporate transactions team.
Trading as Pegasus Diamond Blades, the Pontypridd firm is a supplier of all kinds of diamond cutting equipment and accessories.
