News: Firm fined following serious injury at Rotherham facility
By Tom Austen
A Rotherham firm has been fined after a worker lost his left arm when it was dragged into exposed machinery.
AMG Superalloys UK Limited is a highly successful manufacturer of high specification metals and alloys and an acknowledged global leader in sustainable metal and powder technology. The Fullerton Road firm was renamed from London & Scandinavian Metallurgical Co Limited (LSM) shortly after it celebrated its 75th year.
The court heard that a worker was cleaning down a large piece of machinery at a titanium alloy processing plant when his left arm was dragged into part of part of the unguarded mechanism, the belt and flywheel. One of his colleagues heard him screaming and found him unconscious, initially believing he was dead.
