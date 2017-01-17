News: Go-ahead for Maltby tip restoration
By Tom Austen
Planning permission has been secured for the revised reclamation of Maltby Colliery in Rotherham and a scheme that will see the Green Belt returned into woodland and grassland.
Owned and operated by Hargreaves Services plc, the 500 acre colliery was mined for over 100 years until geological conditions could not be overcome and underground operations ceased in 2013.
It had been expected to continue coal production until 2025 but the winding tower was brought down in 2014 and the mine shafts have been filled and capped. With the sudden closure, the future restoration scheme, included in the planning permission for the mine's operation, was re-examined.
Heading to planning board last year, the decision notice was published earlier this month for a revised scheme that will involve cut and fill operations and the importation of 1.32 million tonnes of suitable fill material and 150,000 tonnes of soil making materials.
Estimated to take six years, it is proposed to progressively restore the former colliery tip to beneficial after-uses, including amenity grassland, agriculture, public access and nature conservation enhancement areas, and temporary ancillary and associated activities.
Lagoons are set to be filled and the peak height of the tip would be approximately 140m above sea level, compared to a maximum of 160m in previous plans from 2010.
