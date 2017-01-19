News: Expanding horizons for care firm





The family-run business turned tragedy into an opportunity to help others and is based alongside its Waterside Grange development in Dinnington.



The new centre, Greenacres Grange, will provide state-of-the-art living accommodation designed to support individuals with both short and long term care needs. The centre will house four custom care units, which will each support up to 20 individuals and deliver specialist care provisions to support a range of care needs including assisted living, dementia support, rehabilitation and specialist support services aimed at helping individuals with complex care needs to live as independently as possible.



Inside the centre, Horizon has invested in creating a new hydrotherapy suite as well as a range of on-site facilities include a beauty parlour, café and music room. Accommodation within the centre has been carefully designed to provide spacious modern living environment with each room benefitting from its own en-suite facilities. Outside of the centre, Horizon Care has invested in the development of a sensory garden, creating a relaxing environment which residents can enjoy all year round.



Situated close to Bassetlaw District Hospital. Greenacres Grange will create up to 200 full and part time jobs and marks the beginning of a multi-million pound investment into Worksop by Horizon Care.



Aiming to replicate the success achieved at sites in Sheffield and Dinnington, all of which have been rated as "Good" by the Care Quality Commission, the company believes its unique approach to the delivery of care will not only help to reduce pressure on existing primary care facilities within Worksop, but will crucially help individuals to enjoy a high quality of life in safe and comfortable surroundings.



Laura Higginbottom, managing director at Horizon Care (picture,right), said: "The opening of Greenacres Grange marks the completion of the first phase of what we hope will become our flagship care village. We have built our reputation within the care industry upon providing tailored accommodation, resulting in a safe, comfortable environment which is capable of meeting the needs of individuals with very different care requirements, whilst enabling patients to live as independently as possible.



"We recognised there was an acute shortage of high quality care provisions within Worksop and we wanted use our skills, knowledge and expertise to help individuals living within the town. Over the past two years we have invested significantly in transforming the site of the former Greenacres Training Centre into what will become the first purpose-built care village within Worksop.



"We have spent many years developing our offering and the opening of opening Greenacres Grange marks a significant milestone in our bid to provide high quality care and support for people living in Worksop.



"We're proud to bring our unique formula which has helped so many people throughout the Sheffield City Region to Worksop. In doing so, we're helping to create new skilled jobs within the local economy, but perhaps much more importantly a safe, comfortable environment where residents are treated dignity and respect in a caring and supportive environment."



Horizon Care was launched in 2009 after a member of the Higginbottom family was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and as the condition progressed, the family quickly realised many care providers did not provide the level of service or support they expected for a family member. The family soon realised they weren’t the only ones in this difficult position; drawing upon expertise of working in the construction, legal and healthcare sectors, they set about making plans to create the first nursing care centre to be built in Sheffield for more than 15 years.



