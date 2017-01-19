News: Wentworth to host music festival





Local radio personalities, Steve White and Toby Foster have worked with other organisers to secure headline acts from across the decades for an event they have called "Dancing on Diamonds" - a reference to the history of the Grade I listed mansion house.



May 28 is set for a day of "music, comedy, entertainment, and good times" for what Steve describes as the "biggest thing I've ever organised."



As well as the main stage, the Wentworth Music Festival is also set to include the Last Laugh Comedy Tent with the best headliners from South Yorkshire's favourite comedy club whilst the First Laugh Kids Comedy Tent has full length kids shows. The Underground stage will feature the best of unsigned bands.

Acts announced this week include local legends, Tony Christie and Heaven 17, along with Britpop favourites, Dodgy, 80's favourites, T'Pau and UK R&B singer–songwriter, Lemar.



The big house has always been used for events, from entertaining royalty and performances from Russian ballerina, Anna Pavlova, who danced for King George V, to the party to celebrate the 21st birthday of Peter Wentworth Fitzwilliam and other events where miners and villagers were invited onto the estate.



The largest privately-owned house in Europe was added to the 2016 World Monuments Watch which calls international attention to cultural heritage under threat around the globe.



With the backing of a £7.6m Government grant, the sale of the property is set to go through to the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust (WWPT) who have raised funds and developed a long term strategy for the future of the site. The exchange of contracts and purchase is expected this year.



Under the ownership of the WWPT, the restoration and development will provide jobs, stimulate local employment and open "one of England's most important and grandest historic houses" to the public on a regular basis. The former service wing will host a huge range of events and the stables become home to dynamic small businesses. Within the 18th century house and outbuildings more than a dozen apartments and cottages will be restored as lets for holiday makers.



Tickets for the event go on sale this week, priced at £35 per adult / £10 per accompanied under-12.



Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham is set to host a high profile music event as it enters a new era under the ownership of a preservation trust.