News: Rotherham: a new perspective





Consultants from Thinkingplace have been engaged by the Rotherham Together Partnership to create a consistent narrative for Rotherham - "the Rotherham story" - as a way of promoting the borough as a number of positive projects emerge, such as the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), developments in the town centre, Gulliver's Valley and the Yorkshire Man of Steel.



An event marking the start of the "transformational journey towards a more successful Rotherham" is taking place at Rotherham United's New York Stadium next month where the results of the exercise will be discussed and there will be the opportunity to hear from the place marketing specialists, as well as from businesses and individuals on how they intend to take this initiative forward.



Julie Kenny CBE DL, Chair of the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust will host the event on February 15 alongside business leaders.



Advertisement Consultants from Thinkingplace have been engaged by the Rotherham Together Partnership to create a consistent narrative for Rotherham - "the Rotherham story" - as a way of promoting the borough as a number of positive projects emerge, such as the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), developments in the town centre, Gulliver's Valley and the Yorkshire Man of Steel.An event marking the start of the "transformational journey towards a more successful Rotherham" is taking place at Rotherham United's New York Stadium next month where the results of the exercise will be discussed and there will be the opportunity to hear from the place marketing specialists, as well as from businesses and individuals on how they intend to take this initiative forward.Julie Kenny CBE DL, Chair of the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust will host the event on February 15 alongside business leaders.

Kenny is also a commissioner at Rotherham Council, leading on growing the local economy and ensuring the Council is working with others to improve jobs and housing opportunities. She has also been overseeing the Council's relationships with partners, and the voluntary and community sector.



The founder of successful Rotherham manufacturer, Pyronix, explained the initiative at a recent council meeting. She said: "A significant piece of work has been commissioned this year by the Partnership to develop a place-shaping strategy for Rotherham. This has involved a comprehensive programme of stakeholder engagement to identify distinctive themes, ideas and imagery that help to tell the Rotherham story as a way of promoting the borough to potential investors, visitors and workers.



"The themes will be introduced in February and March 2017."



The new Rotherham Together Partnership was launched in September 2015. It brings together a wide range of organisations, including major public bodies. Its Business Growth Board is responsible for the delivery of the ten-year Rotherham Economic Growth Plan.



Private sector led, but including the Council and other partners, the Board is particularly focused on skills, employment and developing the town centre, as well as providing a link to the Sheffield City Region and the opportunities presented to Rotherham through devolution of economic powers and funding.



Rotherham Together Partnership website



Images: Getty / Skyfilming Kenny is also a commissioner at Rotherham Council, leading on growing the local economy and ensuring the Council is working with others to improve jobs and housing opportunities. She has also been overseeing the Council's relationships with partners, and the voluntary and community sector.The founder of successful Rotherham manufacturer, Pyronix, explained the initiative at a recent council meeting. She said: "A significant piece of work has been commissioned this year by the Partnership to develop a place-shaping strategy for Rotherham. This has involved a comprehensive programme of stakeholder engagement to identify distinctive themes, ideas and imagery that help to tell the Rotherham story as a way of promoting the borough to potential investors, visitors and workers."The themes will be introduced in February and March 2017."The new Rotherham Together Partnership was launched in September 2015. It brings together a wide range of organisations, including major public bodies. Its Business Growth Board is responsible for the delivery of the ten-year Rotherham Economic Growth Plan.Private sector led, but including the Council and other partners, the Board is particularly focused on skills, employment and developing the town centre, as well as providing a link to the Sheffield City Region and the opportunities presented to Rotherham through devolution of economic powers and funding.

A major place marketing exercise has been carried out in Rotherham as part of a strategy that signals a new business led approach to drive investment, transformation and growth.