News: Future phases for Vector 31
By Tom Austen
Hundreds of new jobs would be created if a successful Rotherham commercial development is extended into the Green Belt.
Network Space (formerly known as Langtree) has delivered over 160,000 sq ft of industrial space across two phases at its Vector 31 development at Waleswood. The first phase was fully occupied within 12 months of completion in 2008 and the total site was fully let a few years after. Occupiers include Hermes, Preformed Windings and CCPI-Europe.
Discussions are now ongoing with Rotherham Council through the authority's local plan examination on the potential for more phases at the site which is close to Junction 31 of the M1.
"Vector 31 West" could be created on a 8.8 Ha parcel of land to the north of Wales Bar on the west side of Mansfield Road (A618) that the developers want to see come forward for employment use. The site has been backfilled following open cast coal mining operations and development platforms have already been created.
An illustrative masterplan which demonstrates how the site could be developed shows that the site provides the opportunity to deliver approximately 215,000 sq ft gross of employment space.
