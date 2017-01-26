News: New lettings as AMP continues to flourish
By Tom Austen
Two more companies have taken space at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, the UK's premier advanced manufacturing technology park.
Units 5 - 7 of the popular Evolution development are now home to SBD Apparel and ERIKS UK.
Evolution was one of the first developments on the AMP and offers high quality industrial and "hybrid" units for growing firms, ranging from 2,500 - 27,000 sq ft. In 2012, Harworth Estates, the company created to realise the property assets of what was UK Coal, sold the fully-let, 87,500 sq ft property for £7.2m.
SBD Apparel is a UK manufacturer of premium supports and apparel for strength and fitness training. Worn by elite athletes globally, the brand was founded to design and produce market-leading performance products in conjunction with a team of elite athletes, coaches and health professionals.
Launched at the World Powerlifting Championships last year, the SBD Belt features a Patent Pending fastening mechanism combining the adjustability of a prong belt with the quick operation and tightness of a lever. It combines a high quality leather strap and a cast aluminium alloy buckle.
Advertisement
Units 5 - 7 of the popular Evolution development are now home to SBD Apparel and ERIKS UK.
Evolution was one of the first developments on the AMP and offers high quality industrial and "hybrid" units for growing firms, ranging from 2,500 - 27,000 sq ft. In 2012, Harworth Estates, the company created to realise the property assets of what was UK Coal, sold the fully-let, 87,500 sq ft property for £7.2m.
SBD Apparel is a UK manufacturer of premium supports and apparel for strength and fitness training. Worn by elite athletes globally, the brand was founded to design and produce market-leading performance products in conjunction with a team of elite athletes, coaches and health professionals.
Launched at the World Powerlifting Championships last year, the SBD Belt features a Patent Pending fastening mechanism combining the adjustability of a prong belt with the quick operation and tightness of a lever. It combines a high quality leather strap and a cast aluminium alloy buckle.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment