News: New head chef at Rotherham hotel





Paul Spruce, 34, began his catering career learning from celebrity chef Andrew Turner, who helped to pioneer the concept of grazing in restaurants across Europe and featured regularly on a range of cookery programmes including Masterchef and Saturday Kitchen.



Drawing on the wealth of experience and knowledge Andrew shared with Paul, he landed a role as head chef at a leading Sheffield hotel, before launching his own catering company which specialised in private dining functions. Paul will be responsible for overseeing a team of eight chefs, which have recently been awarded a five star food hygiene rating.



Since joining the Carlton Park, Paul has developed a brand new menu, drawing on inspiration from locally sourced fresh produce which will include a combination of popular favourites as well as a range of changing seasonal specials. The new menu will feature a range of appetising dishes including a selection of salads, burgers using the finest Yorkshire beef as well as a changing selection of gourmet dishes and traditional family favourites.



Under his leadership, Paul is helping his team to learn the art of butchery and fish preparation, with daily fresh fish dish available, but crucially, he has spent time building relationships with a number of local farmers and food producers, sourced as closely as possible, with almost 90% of produce travelling less than 50 miles from gate to plate.



Jason Gossop, sales manager at the Carlton Park Hotel, said: "Like every hotel, the kitchen and restaurant is the jewel in the crown of our offering. Paul brings with him lots of energy, drive and experience and through the efforts he has already made, we've been able to support a number of new local producers and farmers. Paul's first new menu reflects this commitment, placing seasonal produce and fresh ingredients at the heart of the hotel's food offering.



"Last year saw Carlton Park celebrate its 35th anniversary and to coincide with the celebration we wanted to launch a brand new menu offering a range of dishes created using fresh locally sourced fish, 100% Yorkshire beef and seasonal specials from warm, hearty soups for the colder, winter months to healthy and refreshing salads."



Paul Spruce, head chef at Carlton Park hotel (pictured, second left), added: "Joining the hotel is an exciting new challenge. I've inherited a good team around me who share my passion and fondness for creativity and although I've only been at Carlton Park for just a short period of time, I've been made to feel very welcome.



"The new menu I have developed celebrates the best of all things Yorkshire, but perhaps equally importantly I'm helping to pass on the knowledge and expertise I have learned during my career to the next generation. Skills like fish preparation and butchery are vital to producing high quality dishes and because every dish is cooked fresh from scratch, it means that special dietary requirements can easily be accommodated."



The Carlton Park, Rotherham's largest independently owned hotel, is hoping to turn up the heat in its kitchen this New Year, after appointing a new head chef who is aiming to bring a true taste of Yorkshire to guests.