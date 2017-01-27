News: Be bold for International Women’s Day





Celebrating International Women's Day on Wednesday March 8, the group and the Sheffield City Region LEP, is organising an event that will feature the ATHENA International Awards, which recognise value driven leadership and those individuals and organisations who encourage women to achieve their own leadership potential.



The Tankersley Manor event will feature speakers including Dame Julia Cleverdon, vice president of Business in the Community and special adviser to The Prince's Charities, and an ardent campaigner to increase women's successes at work.



Rotherham's Julie Kenny CBE, chair of The Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, will also be speaking. Julie is a board member of the LEP, a Commissioner for Rotherham Council and a founder of Pyronix Ltd.



Suzy Brain England OBE and Lisa Pogson, the first female president of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce will also speak.



Local businesswoman and mentor Jill White, recipient of the Athena International Award last year, will see her successor take to the stage during the evening. A third accolade, the Young Person's Leadership Award, will also be presented.



The Athena Awards run in over 500 communities worldwide. Women in Business are the only licence-holder in the whole of the UK and its chair Jacqui Freeborn, said: "We urge everyone who feels their company, their boss, man or a woman or young person they know deserves recognition to enter the awards and everyone who believes in the huge contribution women make to our region’s economy and community to come and join us on March 8.



"The theme of our event is Be Bold. We are encouraging women to take up positions of influence and leadership, whether it's becoming a governor at a school, mentoring a young person or joining a strategic board. You'll make a difference and you'll grow in confidence."



Nominations must be in by January 30.



Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber's Women In Business group is on the hunt for bosses and employers across the Sheffield city region who deserve recognition for the positive role they play in enabling women to become future leaders.