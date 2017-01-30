News: Real Ale and Music Festival back at Magna

</div>

Images: Magna Real Ale and Music Festival

Around 150 real ales are set to be on offer, as well as a selection of ciders, wines and foreign bottled beers.Further details of the event, which has been given the 2017 theme of "Mine's a Pint" to celebrate the proud history of the coal mining industry in South Yorkshire.Already confirmed for the festival are The Buffalo Skinners and Acoustic Angels who will appear on the atmospheric main hall stage.This year the festival has chosen to donate all proceeds to the Rotherham Cancer Care Centre which provides valuable and unique support outside of the medical environment for people diagnosed with cancer.Their volunteers rely entirely on donations to provide a wide range of therapies and counselling.