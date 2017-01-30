Monday, January 30, 2017

News: Plans progress for £50m Rotherham retail development

Plans for the £50m 12-acre retail, office and leisure development at Waverley in Rotherham are being finalised.

Rothbiz revealed in October that developers, Harworth had appointed Dransfield Properties, the Barnsley-based company that specialises in retail led regeneration schemes, as a development partner for "the piece of the jigsaw" between the residential and commercial developments at its Waverley regeneration site.

The new investment, on vacant brownfield land previously known as Highfield Commercial, is set to include nearly 100,000 sq ft of retail space, including a 24,500 sq ft food store, along with office space, a new five-storey hotel, a medical centre, good quality restaurants and coffee shops, a gym and a bus station.

Attractive landscaping and public realm including multi jet fountains are proposed with around 470 car parking spaces. The developers are hoping to attract "a good mix of independent and national names" and there will be high quality office space created above the retail units as well as attractive walkways, landscaped piazza areas with water features and a "town square" where regular Farmers' Markets can be held.

A screening request was submitted to Rotherham Council in October and a full planning application is scheduled to be submitted in spring 2017.

Harworth Group chief executive Owen Michaelson said: "We are delighted to partner with Dransfield for this significant development on our flagship site, given their track record across the UK and their absolute focus on quality.

"We expect the local centre to become central to the Waverley community, as it co-joins the AMP [Advanced Manufacturing Park] and the residential area, offering a range of essential facilities and bringing hundreds of job opportunities to the region."

Mark Dransfield, managing director of Dransfield Properties, added: "This is a really exciting project to be involved with. We are delighted to work alongside Harworth, bringing our team's experience and knowledge of delivering retail developments to this new community. Waverley is an exciting development which has great potential for creating a high-quality retail and leisure environment, designed to support the growing community and the wider region."

Yorkshire's largest ever brownfield mixed-use development is being brought forward by landowner and developer, Harworth Group plc, and was approved in 2010 as the largest, most complex, planning application ever considered by Rotherham Council who gave outline approval for a new 3,890 home community across 741 acres.

After the site of the former Orgreave coking works was reclaimed, leading housebuilders have built 600 homes, whilst one million sq ft has already been built at the AMP for occupiers such as Rolls-Royce and Boeing.

A high quality local centre will also serve the needs of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID) where the aim is to develop Europe's largest research-led advanced manufacturing cluster. It will also be encouraged to "act as a draw across the wider area and provide the much needed facilities to ensure the area works as a viable, vibrant and dynamic housing / employment community."

Images: Dransfield / ADS Ltd


