News: Plans progress for £50m Rotherham retail development
By Tom Austen
Plans for the £50m 12-acre retail, office and leisure development at Waverley in Rotherham are being finalised.
Rothbiz revealed in October that developers, Harworth had appointed Dransfield Properties, the Barnsley-based company that specialises in retail led regeneration schemes, as a development partner for "the piece of the jigsaw" between the residential and commercial developments at its Waverley regeneration site.
The new investment, on vacant brownfield land previously known as Highfield Commercial, is set to include nearly 100,000 sq ft of retail space, including a 24,500 sq ft food store, along with office space, a new five-storey hotel, a medical centre, good quality restaurants and coffee shops, a gym and a bus station.
Attractive landscaping and public realm including multi jet fountains are proposed with around 470 car parking spaces. The developers are hoping to attract "a good mix of independent and national names" and there will be high quality office space created above the retail units as well as attractive walkways, landscaped piazza areas with water features and a "town square" where regular Farmers' Markets can be held.
A screening request was submitted to Rotherham Council in October and a full planning application is scheduled to be submitted in spring 2017.
Advertisement
Rothbiz revealed in October that developers, Harworth had appointed Dransfield Properties, the Barnsley-based company that specialises in retail led regeneration schemes, as a development partner for "the piece of the jigsaw" between the residential and commercial developments at its Waverley regeneration site.
The new investment, on vacant brownfield land previously known as Highfield Commercial, is set to include nearly 100,000 sq ft of retail space, including a 24,500 sq ft food store, along with office space, a new five-storey hotel, a medical centre, good quality restaurants and coffee shops, a gym and a bus station.
Attractive landscaping and public realm including multi jet fountains are proposed with around 470 car parking spaces. The developers are hoping to attract "a good mix of independent and national names" and there will be high quality office space created above the retail units as well as attractive walkways, landscaped piazza areas with water features and a "town square" where regular Farmers' Markets can be held.
A screening request was submitted to Rotherham Council in October and a full planning application is scheduled to be submitted in spring 2017.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment