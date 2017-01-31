News: Open doors in Sheffield city region





"Open Doors," a £2m programme, is available until March 2018 and provides training and skills and links jobseekers to employers with live, long-term vacancies. The service will include mentoring and any re-skilling, training, or up-skilling needed for the vacancies.



The programme has been commissioned by the Sheffield city region (SCR) through the Skills Funding Agency. Interserve Learning & Employment, one of the largest training providers in the UK, is administering Open Doors on behalf of the region.



Nigel Brewster, vice chair of the SCR Local Enterprise Partnership, said: "This is a programme which will help people in a very intensive way at a time when they need expert support. It is something that the Sheffield City Region has seen a need for in line with its ongoing determination to do things that help the people of the city region."



Open Doors has been launched specifically to help jobseekers find longer-term, sustainable work and boost economic growth; it will also help employers who have a specific skills gap.



Sarah Loveday-Powell, operations manager at Interserve, said: "Our team of advisers are experienced at providing career advice and training and they're passionate about developing people to reach their full potential."



With its head office at Sheffield Business Park, Interserve Learning & Employment formed in December 2014 following Interserve's acquisition of the Employment & Skills Group and its subsequent merger with its existing employability operations, known as Interserve Working Futures.



Free intensive skills help for 2,000 people who have been made redundant, plus a hotline to job vacancies, is available across the Sheffield city region.