News: Specialised Laser Products focus on growth





The company provides laser cutting services for a wide range of industries and has more than 500 clients nationwide. Working across a wide range of sectors, the firm uses ultra-precise methods to laser cut steel and aluminium sheet metal with the finest degree of accuracy.



A £75,000 business loan from Finance Yorkshire is part of a funding package which has enabled the company to purchase the premises it had been leasing.



Established more than 20 years ago to initially support the machine knife industry the firm now employs 29 people at its Canklow Road premises where investment has been made in the latest laser cutting machines.



Duncan Proctor, managing director at Specialised Laser Products (pictured, left), said: "We have been at Ford Park for the last 16 years and as we have expanded we have taken on further units and now occupy the entire site. Buying our existing premises helps secure the future of the business and keeps us at the same location which is ideal for providing our services to customers nationwide.



"The company's customer sectors include engineering, rail, construction and machine knives where it offers a range of materials including mild steel, stainless, aluminium, spring steel, tool steels, copper and brass.



Duncan added: "We are always looking to improve our systems for the benefit of our customers. Our successful growth has been achieved through our commitment to delivering precision and quality products at all times."



Grahame Lunt, investment manager at Finance Yorkshire (pictured, right), added: "Specialised Laser Products is a successful and profitable business which constantly strives to deliver the very best service and products for its customers. Our investment has helped the company secure its premises and ensured the business and jobs are retained in Rotherham."



Finance Yorkshire's successful investment fund has been extended as the Sheffield city region waits on the £400m Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund (NPIF). Funding totalling £5m has been allocated to Finance Yorkshire by the Leeds City Region LEP and Sheffield City Region LEP, supported by their respective combined authorities. This follows the full investment of Finance Yorkshire's £113m fund in June last year.



Backed by investment from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), Finance Yorkshire provides seedcorn, loan and equity linked investments to help a range of small and medium sized businesses to meet their funding requirements for growth and development.



Rotherham-based Specialised Laser Products (SLP) is targeting £4.5m turnover this year after investing in state of the art machinery and buying its premises on the edge of the town centre.