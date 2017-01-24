News: Auction at liquidated training firm
By Tom Austen
An auction is taking place today at Brinsworth Training's premises in Rotherham after the well-established training firm went into liquidation.
A leading engineering and manufacturing training provider, its training premises at Templeborough boast an extensively equipped machine shop along with specialist equipment for Mechanical Engineering, Electrical, Electronics, PLC, Instrumentation & Control, CAD CAM and Rapid Prototyping.
A meeting of members and creditors was held in December to discuss the proposed liquidation of the business under the supervision of Gareth Rusling and Ashleigh Fletcher of business advisers Begbies Traynor in Sheffield.
The advisers at Begbies Traynor were subsequently appointed as liquidators and Ellis Willis & Becket auctioneers were brought in to recover revenue for the creditors by selling off everything from swivel chairs to CNC machines.
The business advisers said that the business experienced falling revenues leading to cash flow problems making it unviable to continue trading.
Documents filed at Companies House show that the company had a deficit of some £400,000. Preferential creditors - the staff and redundancy office, and NatWest Bank are owed £26,000 each. Unsecured non-preferential claims include a £147,000 tax bill from HMRC and £100,000 from employees and the Redundancy Payments Office.
With £125,000 owed to trade creditors, the biggest bill is for Tata Steel, whose site the training academy was based.
In 1995 the EITB (Engineering Industry Training Board) closed down, leaving a great need for apprenticeships training. Three former employees of the EITB recognising the demand for this knowledge and in 1998 seeing there was a niche in the marketplace formed a centre for training in engineering. Brinsworth Training was wholly owned by managing director Mick Crossley, a former Rolls-Royce manufacturing engineer, and worked with many of the region's top firms such as Firth Rixson, AESSEAL, Premier Foods, KP and Safestyle.
In 2014, the Academy of Manufacturing and Engineering Excellence (AMEE) was established at the centre with the target of training up to 800 young people and placing 300 jobless into apprenticeships.
Images: EWB Auctions
