News: Clintons closes remaining Rotherham store

Images: Walker Singleton

Sale documents from the auction show that a five year lease for the Clintons unit was signed in December 2011 with the retailer paying £40,000 per annum. Card Factory's ten year lease was listed as £60,000 per annum starting in August 2006.Walker Singleton is currently advertising the 4,800 sq ft Clintons unit at £40,000 per annum. The 2,937 sq ft Card Factory unit is currently being advertised by Lambert Smith Hampton.Clinton Cards was the UK's largest specialist retailer of greetings cards and related products with in excess of 750 stores and 2011 revenues of over £360m across its two retail brands, Clinton Cards and Birthdays. The company is now managed by Schurman Retail Group.Remaining South Yorkshire stores can be found in Sheffield, Barnsley and Doncaster.Highlighting the national picture, December's like-for-like sales growth on the UK's high streets was -0.1%, according to BDO's High Street Sales Tracker (HSST). The negative figure means the UK has now seen four consecutive Decembers with no high street sales growth.Office of National Statistics (ONS) retail figures revealed that retailers saw a strong end to 2016 with sales in the final quarter up 5.6% on the same period last year, although the amount bought fell between November and December once the effects of Christmas are removed. Online sales increased year-on-year by 21.3%.