News: Clintons closes remaining Rotherham store
By Tom Austen
Sorry you're leaving. Card retailer Clintons has closed its Rotherham town centre store - the last of its outlets in the borough.
Clintons has over 400 store locations across the UK. and the College Street store was one of the national stores that remained open after the retailer plunged into administration in 2012.
The stores in the Old Town Hall and at Parkgate Shopping were not part of the deal to save the company which was bought by Lakeshore Lending Limited, a subsidiary of American Greetings Corporation. Part of the same company, the Birthdays store opened at Parkgate in 2008 as a concession.
28-30 College Street, occupied by Clintons, as sold at a 2013 auction for £300,000. 24-26 College Street. the adjacent property which is currently home to Card Factory, sold prior to the same auction. Both lots went up for auction a year previous and failed to sell.
Advertisement
Clintons has over 400 store locations across the UK. and the College Street store was one of the national stores that remained open after the retailer plunged into administration in 2012.
The stores in the Old Town Hall and at Parkgate Shopping were not part of the deal to save the company which was bought by Lakeshore Lending Limited, a subsidiary of American Greetings Corporation. Part of the same company, the Birthdays store opened at Parkgate in 2008 as a concession.
28-30 College Street, occupied by Clintons, as sold at a 2013 auction for £300,000. 24-26 College Street. the adjacent property which is currently home to Card Factory, sold prior to the same auction. Both lots went up for auction a year previous and failed to sell.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment