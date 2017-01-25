News: Invest in people as part of industrial strategy

</div>

Images: AMRC

Since taking on its first 140 apprentices in autumn 2013, the £20.5m Training Centre has grown rapidly into an award-winning centre of excellence. Apprentices have opportunities to progress on to postgraduate courses, doctorates and MBA levels. Sponsoring companies range from global leaders such as Rolls-Royce and Tata Steel to local high-tech supply-chain companies.Burnett added: "The initial response to our work speaks volumes for British culture. Instead of applause I was first asked, why is a University like Sheffield getting involved with this low-level stuff?"But people then saw us take student apprentices from the estates of Sheffield and Rotherham and train them in the finest manufacturing centre in the world. They saw the enthusiastic response of local firms to these young people who could transform their productivity. The director of global manufacturing at Rolls-Royce described these wholly educated young people as "a new kind of engineer." People changed their minds and became our supporters."