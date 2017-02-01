News: First of £43m for Forge Island finalised
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has welcomed the approval of £1.5m from the Sheffield City Region Combined Authority (CA) to fund the purchase Forge Island - the key regeneration site in Rotheham town centre.
Currently home to an empty supermarket and a car park following the relocation of Tesco across town in 2014, it was identified as a suitable site for development of a town centre leisure hub.
The wider development incorporating Forge Island and adjacent sites could deliver a 25,000 sq ft cinema, 20,000 sq ft hotel and 6,000 sq ft of restaurants and bars.
£1.5m will be used to buy the land from Tesco. The monies will be provided as a bridging loan pending a future grant. It comes after the CA warned that over £27m of funding for projects that benefit the local area and economy could be going back to the Government if it is not spent by the end of March.
A bid for funding from Rotherham Council for its plans for a £43.5m project on Forge Island were amended. The value for money indicators for a £1.5m grant have not been met but the money is still being provided in the form of a bridging finance facility and was recommended until an alternative more suitable funding source becomes available.
