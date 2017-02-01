News: First of £43m for Forge Island finalised

</div>

The upfront money is needed to acquire the site from Tesco, demolish the old supermarket and clear the site and enhance its attractiveness to a future developer.



Further phases of the project include £6.1m of council investment in works relating to site remediation, flood issues and infrastructure works such as bridge repairs.



Phase 3 involves the procurement of a development partner to drive forward the development of the site for leisure and culture in partnership with the Council – including two adjacent sites for residential development.



The Council is progressing the acquisition of Riverside Precinct and is in discussions to acquire the empty Magistrate's Court buildings. £2m has been approved from Council budgets for the acquisitions. Proactive communications with potential investors have also taken place.



Damien Wilson, strategic director of regeneration and environment at Rotherham Council, said: "Forge Island is a key development for the borough and central to restoring the town's night time economy. We are already seeing interest around this site with new restaurants opening, and plans submitted to the Council for further developments. We are looking forward to Forge Island becoming a vibrant leisure quarter to complement the existing retail quarter."



The Council hopes to agree a purchase with Tesco in February, with demolition of the current building to follow.



With the new town centre masterplan set to be unveiled in April, the Council has set aside £14.9m so far for town centre developments as part of its capital investment strategy. Potential projects include the development around Forge Island, improvements to the Transport Interchange, residential developments and the Higher Education Campus.



Images: Savills