News: College merger completes





Following a recommendation in a Government review into post-16 education and training across the Sheffield city region (SCR), the new education and training group incorporates Rotherham College, North Notts College and Dearne Valley College, alongside apprenticeship business, RNN Training, and a number of subsidiary companies in specialist training sectors.



The move follows the merger between the Rotherham and North Nottinghamshire Colleges last year.



It is expected that the Group will collectively educate and train over 16,000 people each year, including over 4,000 apprentices, with college campuses located in the town centre, Manvers, Dinnington in Rotherham, and Worksop and Retford.



Plans for the group's Higher Education Campus, also in Rotherham town centre, are progressing.



Advertisement Following a recommendation in a Government review into post-16 education and training across the Sheffield city region (SCR), the new education and training group incorporates Rotherham College, North Notts College and Dearne Valley College, alongside apprenticeship business, RNN Training, and a number of subsidiary companies in specialist training sectors.The move follows the merger between the Rotherham and North Nottinghamshire Colleges last year.It is expected that the Group will collectively educate and train over 16,000 people each year, including over 4,000 apprentices, with college campuses located in the town centre, Manvers, Dinnington in Rotherham, and Worksop and Retford.Plans for the group's Higher Education Campus, also in Rotherham town centre, are progressing.

John Connolly, chief executive of the RNN Group, said: "The merger of the RNN Group and Dearne Valley College marks a significant milestone for the organisation, increasing our education offer for school-leavers, undergraduates, adults, and employers, and bringing with it many new and exciting opportunities.



"Students will benefit from a wider curriculum and improved facilities to support their learning, whilst employers will have access to a comprehensive range of training and apprenticeship provision to upskill and grow their workforce. We can deliver exciting and rewarding further and higher education provision in our colleges and within workplaces, contribute further to our local communities and boost economic growth in this region.



"By moving forward as one organisation, we can build upon the successes already achieved by Dearne Valley College, and the colleges and organisations within the RNN Group and continue to strive for excellence."



Dearne Valley College will retain its local identity and current campus based in Manvers following the merger, and will continue to deliver courses and apprenticeships locally to communities across Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster, as part of the RNN Group.



RNN Group staff members celebrated the merger at a launch event led by chief executive, John Connolly, who unveiled Dearne Valley College's new logo on the front of the Manvers Campus main building.



RNN Group website



Images: RNN Group John Connolly, chief executive of the RNN Group, said: "The merger of the RNN Group and Dearne Valley College marks a significant milestone for the organisation, increasing our education offer for school-leavers, undergraduates, adults, and employers, and bringing with it many new and exciting opportunities."Students will benefit from a wider curriculum and improved facilities to support their learning, whilst employers will have access to a comprehensive range of training and apprenticeship provision to upskill and grow their workforce. We can deliver exciting and rewarding further and higher education provision in our colleges and within workplaces, contribute further to our local communities and boost economic growth in this region."By moving forward as one organisation, we can build upon the successes already achieved by Dearne Valley College, and the colleges and organisations within the RNN Group and continue to strive for excellence."Dearne Valley College will retain its local identity and current campus based in Manvers following the merger, and will continue to deliver courses and apprenticeships locally to communities across Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster, as part of the RNN Group.RNN Group staff members celebrated the merger at a launch event led by chief executive, John Connolly, who unveiled Dearne Valley College's new logo on the front of the Manvers Campus main building.

A £50m turnover group has been created with the completion of a merger between Dearne Valley College and the RNN Group, strengthening education and training opportunities for learners and businesses across the Sheffield City Region, the East Midlands and beyond.