News: Tesco to restrict parking at Rotherham store





The national retailer is set to introduce a system that would allow shoppers to continue to park for up to three hours, as is the case now, but only if they spend over £5 in store and validate their parking.



Shoppers wanting to use the 600 space car park but not the Tesco store will only be given 30 minutes to head into town before leaving the site.



Those wanting to use the car park will still be able to visit the rest of the town centre in their three hours, so long as they spend £5 at Tesco and validate their parking.



Tesco said that the measures are being brought in "to improve space availability for our customers."



The car park currently allows for three hours free parking without the need for any spend in store or validation.



The new measures are set to be introduced on February 28.



The new "ParkShopReg" system involves parking being validated on the day of visiting the store. This can be done at store using the machines provided or by using an app. A free parking voucher will be printed for customers in store which includes a barcode and voucher code. Drivers will have up until midnight on the day to validate using the app.



Details of any financial penalties have not yet been announced.



The retailer added: "Customers sometimes struggle to find a parking space when stores are near to town centres, train stations or other places where parking is difficult or expensive. The ParkShopReg Management System links customer stay time with spend in store helping to protect spaces for customers."



The £40m store opened in 2014 and includes 66,000 sq ft of retail space with planning permission granted for an additional 36,000 sq ft of floorspace from the old store on Forge Island.



Built on land purchased from Rotherham Council, the authority accepted the provision of free parking at the store as part of the 2011 planning application as it was the same as the arrangements at the old store. It was based on the car park being "made available, free of charge, for use of customers and non-customers for a maximum of two hours."



A condition was attached to the approved planning permission which read: "Prior to the development being brought into use, a Car Parking Management Strategy shall be submitted to and approved by the Local Planning Authority and the approved plan shall be implemented throughout the life of the store. The plan shall include details of the availability of 2 hours free parking for customers and non customers of the store. Reason: To limit the availability of free parking and to encourage the use of sustainable transport."



Tesco website



Shoppers at the Tesco Extra in Rotherham town centre may need to change how they use the car park at the 110,000 sq ft superstore as the retailer intends to introduce restrictions later this month.