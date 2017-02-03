News: Green light for Growth Corridor





on plans for £1.2m of transport improvements to support the proposed £37m leisure development adjacent to Rother Valley Country Park.



Now the Sheffield City Region (SCR) Combined Authority has agreed to contribute up to £759,000 to the A618 Growth Corridor scheme, which will see work completed on junctions on the A618 and A57 network including traffic lights and extra lanes.



Close to junction 31 of the M1, the scheme is also set to support further phases of the successful Vector 31 development at Waleswood.



Owners and developers,



At the nearby Pit House West site, 98 hectares to the north of the Rother Valley Country Park is planned to be transformed into Gulliver's Valley - a family theme park resort and year round destination aimed at 2 - 13 year olds. 215,000 sq ft of buildings are proposed including: Main Street featuring an indoor, year round attraction including a splash zone, interactive play areas and NERF zone; five key ride areas providing over 40 rides and attractions; three hotels; themed holiday lodges, themed leisure facilities; and a spa and fitness centre.



The planning application is scheduled to be discussed by the Council's planning board at a special meeting this month.



Damien Wilson, strategic director for environment and regeneration said the transport scheme was key to ensuring the local infrastructure supported future economic growth in the region.



He said: "Having two very successful companies interested in developments within the Rotherham borough demonstrates the confidence businesses have that coming to Rotherham can yield good returns financially. We want to ensure that the road network is capable of supporting that growth and investment, whilst ensuring any developments do not disrupt the local population, but instead provide opportunities for everyone."



Phase 1 works would need to be carried out by the end of March and lane closures will be in place at the roundabout at Aston Way / Mansfield Road from February 6.



Any further and later works in the area would have to be the subject of a further bid, or funded by other sources. The Council's cabinet has already approved the use of £384,000 for Phase 2 from the £10m allocation for Highway Improvement Works, approved as part of the Capital Strategy.



A road improvement scheme that could pave the way for 850 new jobs in Rotherham is set to get underway next week.