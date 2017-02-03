News: Westgate Chambers redevelopment plans come forward

</div>

Images: Self Architects

Acquired in 2006, the major part of the complex is currently home to bars, nightclubs and takeaways with disused offices on the upper floors converted into artists studios and community arts space in 2011.The ground floor of the building that is set to be retained, which currently has a number of voids, would remain as leisure, retail and restaurant use. As would the units on the upper floors, currently home to popular rock bar, SNAFU and Jaxx.New frontages could mirror the heritage-led regeneration of the nearby High Street.The two upper floors facing Main Street and Westgate would be converted into a further 21 apartments under the plans.The Council made the strategic acquisition with a mix of funding from Yorkshire Forward (the Regional Development Agency) and Transform South Yorkshire (the housing market renewal (HMR) partnership for South Yorkshire) as part of plans to introduce residential elements to the Westgate and riverside areas of town.Initial proposals for the refurbishment of Westgate Chambers aimed to deliver around 60 high-quality apartments with commercial units underneath but following the public spending review in 2010 and the closure of Yorkshire Forward in 2012, the main source of finance to deliver the Rotherham Renaissance programme was removed. Since then, a number of feasibility studies have taken place to identify how the redevelopment of Westgate Chambers can move forward and secure investment from other sources and the private sector.7 and 9 Westgate are Grade 2 listed buildings. Known by many as the former Co-op buildings, they were originally constructed in 1794 by local architect, John Platt as a residence for himself.