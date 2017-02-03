News: Westgate Chambers redevelopment plans come forward
By Tom Austen
Draft redevelopment plans for a prominent building in Rotherham town centre have been unveiled.
Westgate Chambers on Main Street is set to be brought back into wholesale use with retail, leisure and residential aspects - including the construction of a new block facing Domine Lane.
A decision to sell the asset was made by Rotherham Council back in 2014 and the deal is set to go through when planning permission has been granted.
Pre-application discussions have been ongoing with plans, drawn up by Self Architects, showing what the prospective new owners have in mind for the building, part of which is Grade 2 listed.
The later addition and some empty older buildings facing Domine Lane are set to be demolished and replaced with a new build section facing the Old Market development (pictured, below). It would include a large retail space of around 3,500 sq ft on the ground floor with 17 new apartments on the upper three floors.
