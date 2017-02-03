News: Safety warning over bed supplier





Detectives have been running a joint investigation with Sheffield City Council's Trading Standards team involving a company called Playtime Beds Ltd.



Sheffield-based Playtime Beds Ltd was served a notice in November to cease and desist trading. A 35-year-old man from Rotherham was interviewed under caution and was assisting police with their ongoing enquiries.



Now officers are urging anyone who has ordered or received a bed from Magical Dream Beds Ltd to contact them.



As part of the investigation into Playtime Beds Ltd, officers have found that a company trading as Magical Dream Beds Ltd, which was set up by a former employee of Playtime Beds Ltd and registered to a residential address in Rotherham, has since supplied a bed designed and made by Playtime Beds Ltd. The bed was supplied after the cease and desist notice was served. This discovery has now prompted a further safety warning to unsuspecting customers of Magical Dream Beds Ltd.



Before ceasing trading, Craig Williams and Playtime Beds Ltd issued an important safety warning for "bespoke products made and supplied nationally since approximately 2011 due to potential safety risks arising from their design, manufacture and erection, in particular, safety risks to children."



It warned that the products, such as cots, beds and bunk beds, could lead to risks to children such as asphyxiation or strangulation, falling, entrapment or crushing.



Police also said that two men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud offences in relation to the investigation into Magical Dream Beds Ltd but added that this is not in connection with the death.



A dedicated contact number has been set up for customers of both Playtime Beds Ltd and Magical Dream Beds Ltd. Please contact 01609 643642. Alternatively you can email



A further warning has been made from police and trading standards over beds supplied by local companies linked to the tragic death of a seven-month-old baby boy.North Yorkshire Police is investigating the sudden death which happened on November 3 2016 at a property in Melrosegate, York.