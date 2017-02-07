News: Night at the Museum for Signs Express

</div>

Images: Signs Express

Signs Express supplied creative partitions to block off the areas undergoing work, Then, as the refurb of each area neared its end, the team worked closely with curators to create numerous signs and graphics, including wall graphics, floor graphics, ultraviolet window panels, informational displays, wayfinding signs and more.Carol Morris, co-owner of Signs Express, said: "We have been working extensively on projects that involve huge amounts of creativity; thinking outside the box has become the norm and I am so proud of my team who always find a way to execute projects that other companies wouldn't cope with."We love working with local attractions and organisations like Museums Sheffield and making visitor experiences enjoyable and we hope to continue working with them on any new projects they have."In February 2004, Steve and Carol Morris opened their fully equipped sign making centre in Rotherham, since then, they have expanded their territory to include all of Sheffield. Based at Templeborough, Signs Express pride themselves on their expertise and innovative solutions to help businesses come up with perfect signage solutions, tailored specifically to their requirements.The major new exhibition at Weston Park is called "Beneath Your Feet" - highlighting the archaeological past of Sheffield and the Peak District. As the whole of the previous gallery, "History Lab," was being dismantled the curators were able to start with a blank canvas in planning the display.