News: Night at the Museum for Signs Express
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based sign company, Signs Express, has brought life to the exhibitions at Weston Park in a lengthy project for Museums Sheffield.
The Signs Express centre has enjoyed a lasting relationship with Museums Sheffield, the charity responsible for three of Sheffield's museums and galleries: Millennium Gallery, Weston Park Museum and Graves Gallery. Museums Sheffield relies on the team to create and install displays that connect effectively with visitors as well as creating graphics that push the boundaries between signs and art.
Weston Park underwent an extensive refurbishment throughout 2016 that involved opening new exhibitions, renovating existing ones and improving the overall visitor journey. It was the museum's biggest refurbishment since its grand renovation in 2006. A grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) of £697,000 supported "Weston Park Museum: A Bright Future", a major £1m plan to transform several of the museum's public areas.
