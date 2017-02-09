News: Gulliver's Valley set for planning approval
By Tom Austen
The plans for the £37m Gulliver's Valley Theme Park are being recommended for approval by planning officers at Rotherham Council.
Rothbiz was first with the details when the full plans were submitted in October. The proposals, which will create around 400 jobs, will see Gulliver's buy approximately 250 acres from the Council. The restored former colliery and opencast site will be transformed into a year round destination aimed at 2 - 13 year olds and is set to include a theme park hub, woodland adventure centre, ecology and education centre, lodges, hotels and a holiday village.
Following planning approval, the scheme is expected to be built over 12 - 15 years, the theme park would come first and further developments would follow afterwards.
Two applications were submitted, one for the change of use of the greenbelt site to a leisure resort and a second that details the phases of the resort and the attractions. Both have been recommended for approval by officers as they go to the planning board of Rotherham Council next week.
Gulliver's, the operators of theme parks in Warrington, Matlock Bath and Milton Keynes, has developed plans for the first of their sites in the UK to encompass all their major family entertainment elements in one location with new attractions exclusive to Rotherham.
The Council has long had ambitions for the Pit House West site to be transformed into a landmark leisure / tourism development on a national and international scale. Agreements relating to the YES! project and Visions of China developments were terminated due to the lack of progress.
The overall site is approximately 98 hectares in area comprising the northern part of the Rother Valley Country Park. 215,000 sq ft of buildings are proposed, including: Main Street featuring an indoor, year round attraction including a splash zone, interactive play areas and NERF zone; five key ride areas providing over 40 rides and attractions; three hotels; themed holiday lodges, themed leisure facilities; and a spa and fitness centre.
Further details of the attractions set for Gulliver's Valley, including Liliput Castle, a log flume, Antelope, Pirate Coaster, Tower Ride, farm park and pet resort, can be found here.
As the proposal represents inappropriate development in the Green Belt, very special circumstances need to be demonstrated to overcome the harm caused. The Council's emerging plans and strategies add that "The Council will support proposals for a comprehensive, regional scale leisure and tourist attraction north of Rother Valley Country Park compatible with its location within the Green Belt."
