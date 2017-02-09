News: McLaren unveils plan to open £50m factory in Rotherham

</div>

Last year, McLaren announced its Track22 plan which includes an investment of £1 billion into R&D over the coming six years, leading to the launch of 15 all-new cars or derivatives.Flewitt added: "We evaluated several options to achieve this objective but the opportunity created by the AMRC at the University of Sheffield was compelling. At the AMRC, we will have access to some of the world's finest composites and materials research capabilities, and I look forward to building a world-class facility and talented team at the new McLaren Composites Technology Centre."McLaren Automotive and the University of Sheffield will deliver a two-year research and development programme, which will lead to the development of a production facility to build its lightweight carbon fibre chassis for its new models from 2020. The University of Sheffield's AMRC Training Centre, on the AMP in Rotherham, will also immediately start training McLaren apprentices who will work in the new facility.Professor Keith Ridgway, Executive Dean at the AMRC, said: "This is a tremendous piece of news for the Sheffield City Region and a boost for its future as the UK's centre for advanced manufacturing."In many respects it represents a new model that repositions manufacturing in Sheffield, taking it on from coal and steel to high performance components for the automotive, as well as the aerospace, sector."We will be working with McLaren Automotive on the construction of the carbon fibre chassis and further research, and we are talking with the supply chain. It is our ambition that supply chain companies will start to build factories here to supply the chassis plant."The AMRC already operates a Composite Centre on the AMP in Rotherham, extending the AMRC's expertise in metals production into the new generation of carbon fibre composite materials.The McLaren investment is linked to the AMRC's £31m AMRC Lightweighting Centre, which recently secured a £10m grant from the Sheffield City Region. The 8,000 sq ft centre will be part of the new AMRC Campus on the site of the former Sheffield Airport and will support the manufacturing and research of lightweighting structures and materials. It is set to house a 300 tonne hydraulic press and associated equipment and other experimental equipment.