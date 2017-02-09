News: McLaren unveils plan to open £50m factory in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
A space is being readied on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham for supercar manufacturer McLaren to build a £50m, 75,000 sq ft, carbon-fibre composites factory.
The arrival of the premium UK brand will accelerate the development of the Sheffield-Rotherham Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID) and highlights the partnerships, support, training facilities and finance available to high quality inward investors.
Officially announced today, McLaren, will reshore UK production at a new purpose-built factory in the district with a multimillion pound Composites Technology Centre responsible for the development and manufacturing of advanced carbon fibre chassis for McLaren Automotive's supercars.
Years in the making and known only as "Project Mercury" the inward investment is largely down to a new partnership with the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing and is backed by a grant of up to £12m via the Sheffield city region (SCR).
It is another major name in the emerging AMID idea for the Sheffield-Rotherham corridor, where the aim is to develop Europe's largest research-led advanced manufacturing cluster.
The latest deal will create more than 200 jobs through a combined investment of nearly £50m. The investment is set to have a £100m of GVA (gross value added) benefit to the local economy by 2028.
The new McLaren Automotive facility is due to start construction in early 2017 with the first pre-production carbon fibre chassis, built using trial manufacturing processes in the AMRC, expected to be delivered to the McLaren Technology Centre in the second half of 2017. Full production at the facility will begin by 2020.
Mike Flewitt, chief executive officer of McLaren Automotive, said: "In 1981, McLaren was the first company to recognise the exceptional properties of carbon fibre, and we have designed the highly-technical material to be at the heart of every McLaren road and racing car ever since.
"The now-iconic McLaren F1 was the world's first road car to be built with a carbon fibre chassis and every car built more recently by McLaren Automotive has the same. Creating a facility where we can manufacture our own carbon fibre chassis structures is therefore a logical next step."
