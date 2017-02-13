News: Meet the buyer event to help keep business local





The morning event takes place on Wednesday February 15 at New York Stadium, bringing buyers together from business looking to build their local supply chains, as well as Rotherham Council and Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust.



Opening at 8am, the drop in session will carry on until 12 noon with exhibition stands from a selected a range of buyers from the public and private sector and at 10am will feature presentations and seminars from established buyers including leading procurement experts from the NHS Foundation Trust.



The "Meet the Buyer" event offers the chance to speak directly to some of the region's key purchasers and business decisions makers who are actively seeking suppliers of various goods and services.



Cllr. Denise Lelliott, cabinet member for jobs and the local economy at Rotherham Council, said: "Meet the Buyer will provide a unique networking opportunity to share advice and guidance on how to win business in the NHS and other local businesses as well as the Council.



"As well as gathering top tips, attendees will gain an insight into how to use the tendering portals and meet the procurement teams from the Council and the NHS and other suppliers.



"The Council is committed to working with local businesses and this event fits with one of our core Council objectives; to extend opportunity, prosperity and planning for the future. We are aware that businesses across Rotherham are some of the most innovative in the country, and we want to work with them to help improve services for local people."



There is no need to register for the event, which is free to attend.



Local businesses are being invited to a Rotherham procurement event this week to find out how they can grow through securing local contracts.