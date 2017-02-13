Monday, February 13, 2017

News: Neelagiree opens in Rotherham town centre

A new Indian restaurant, Neelagiree, has provided another boost to the night time economy in Rotherham town centre.

An £800,000 investment has transformed a former bar and nightclub on the corner of Westagte and Ship Hill into a 130-cover restaurant that opened last month.

Operating seven days a week, from 12 noon until 11pm, serving a tasty variety of regional Indian dishes cooked by highly skilled chefs with years of experience, including Keralan Fish Curry and Masala Dosa, Neelagiree also offers a lunchtime buffet, take away service and value-for-money quick lunch menu, ideal for the town centre workforce.

Neelagiree is the latest venture of local company PRSL and since opening last month, managing director Rex Oustine Jose said the restaurant has been really busy, particularly at weekends.

Jose said: "I felt that there was a great opportunity here as the town centre is lacking a similar restaurant offering such a variety of Indian dishes. We decided it was an ideal time to take up the challenge and contribute towards the efforts being undertaken by the Council's Regeneration Team to increase footfall.

"Westgate was the perfect location and we're hoping it will give a boost to the evening economy, as well as adding to the wide variety of lunchtime eateries that can be enjoyed by the people who live and work here."

Cllr. Denise Lelliott, cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, added: "It's great news that yet another new business is opening here in the town centre and I'm pleased that the Council is supporting this new venture with business and marketing advice."

The restaurant opening follows on from the opening of new bar, 1915 on nearby Domine Lane.

Both come as plans progress for high profile developments in the area - the proposed development of a town centre leisure hub on Forge Island and the redevelopment of Westgate Chambers, bringing much of the building back into use with retail, leisure and residential aspects.

Neelagiree website

Images: Neelagiree Facebook


