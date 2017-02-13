News: Neelagiree opens in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
A new Indian restaurant, Neelagiree, has provided another boost to the night time economy in Rotherham town centre.
An £800,000 investment has transformed a former bar and nightclub on the corner of Westagte and Ship Hill into a 130-cover restaurant that opened last month.
Operating seven days a week, from 12 noon until 11pm, serving a tasty variety of regional Indian dishes cooked by highly skilled chefs with years of experience, including Keralan Fish Curry and Masala Dosa, Neelagiree also offers a lunchtime buffet, take away service and value-for-money quick lunch menu, ideal for the town centre workforce.
